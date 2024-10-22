Wiz Khalifa Facing Years Behind Bars Over Weed Arrest In Romania

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa was arrested for cannabis possession over the summer in Romania. Authorities busted him after he lit up a joint at a festival.

Romania prosecutors won’t let Wiz Khalifa off the hook for smoking and possessing marijuana at a festival in July. The weed-loving rapper was indicted for cannabis possession on October 16, per Romania’s Ministry of Justice’s online records.

Khalifa was arrested for lighting up a joint on stage at Beach Please! Festival in Romania. Authorities said he had 18 grams of cannabis in his possession.

“The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of illegal drug possession risk,” Romanian authorities announced in a translated press release. “It was noted that [Khalifa] during a recital held during a music festival held in the resort of Costinești, Constanța county possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (on stage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette. Judicial activities are carried out together with the policemen of the Constanța Organized Crime Brigade. We make it clear that, throughout the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure as well as the presumption of innocence.”

Recreational use of cannabis is illegal in Romania. Khalifa faced anywhere from a few months to years behind bars for the drug offense if convicted.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was released from custody shortly after his July arrest. He apologized for his weed-related antics in Romania.

“Last night’s show was amazing,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

Watch footage of his arrest below.