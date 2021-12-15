Wizkid & Burna Boy Reunite On New Song “B. D’Or”

Wizkid became a global household name after the success of “Essence,” the first Nigerian song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wizkid and Burna Boy have joined forces on the new track “B. D’Or.” The track marks their first joint single following their collaboration on “Ginger” from WizKid’s hugely successful “Made In Lagos” album.

The duo first debuted the song, produced by P2J – who also worked on the hit song “Essence” – during Burna Boy’s surprise appearance on the final night of Wizkid’s sold-out run at O2 Arena in London earlier this month. “B. D’Or” is inspired by the Ballon d’Or, the trophy awarded annually to the year’s best footballer.

Burna Boy took to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 14) to announce news of his song with fellow Nigerian hitmaker Wizkid.

“Big tune out now ft my FAMILY @wizkidayo 🦅🦍 link in bio #BDOR #BALLONDOR”

Meanwhile, Burna Boy recently revealed he would be headlining a show at Madison Square Garden, making him the first Nigerian to do so.

“From the Garden city , Port-Harcourt to the “GARDEN” New York!” Burna wrote on Instagram. “… if you’re crazy enough to think it, you’re crazy enough to do it! 🙏🏾❤️”

Wizkid Is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year (Africa)

Earlier this month, Wizkid spoke to Apple Music about his incredibly successful 2021 and plans for the coming year. He was the platform’s most-streamed African artist on the continent and won Apple Music’s award for Artist of the Year (Africa).

While touted as a trailblazer for his recent success, Wizkid remains humble.

“I don’t see it like that, I don’t think I’m the first through it,” he told Apple Music. “I don’t know what I did, but it just kicked the door open.

He continued, “I feel like everyone’s about to come through right now. There’s about to be loads of records from Africa. That feels good because the truth is, people are tired of listening to the same s###. They want some real s###.”

Moreover, Wizkid revealed the creative process for his breakout single “Essence” featuring Tems was an organic one.

“We wasn’t thinking about no commercial success or anything like that,” he admitted. “We was just trying to make good music. So I think maybe that’s why people really like that record like that, because it just comes from the soul. Just natural, organic s###.”

