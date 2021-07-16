WizKid & Burna Boy To Headline New Lost In Riddim Afrobeats Festival

Two of the biggest Nigerian singer-songwriters are set to close out a new music festival called Lost in Riddim. Wizkid and Burna Boy will headline the two-day event that focuses on the Afrobeats genre.

The Lost in Riddim lineup also includes Nigerian-American actor/singer Rotimi (Power). Rema, Fireboy DML, Tems, Oxlade, Ladipoe, Projexx, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Koffee, Shenseea, Joeboy, Johnny Drill, Sho Madjozi, Enis, and WSTRN are listed as performers as well.

“We created this event to not only showcase some of the most popular international music artists in the entire world, many of whom continued to be overlooked by major U.S. music festivals, but also create a unique celebration about the beauty of African culture,” said Lost in Riddim co-founders Fornati Kumeh and Jehu “Manny” Hunter in a joint statement. “The team can’t wait to soon debut a completely unique festival-going experience in Sacramento this fall.”

Kumeh and Hunter added, “Throwing Lost In Riddim in Sacramento was also a no-brainer because not only is this our hometown, but our other festival Sol Blume has ultimately helped to lay the groundwork for us to expand locally and launch a second concept this fall.”

Earlier this year, WizKid won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video as a featured artist on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” track. The RCA recording artist released his Made in Lagos album in 2020 which contained appearances by Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and more.

Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall was named Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March. The 30-year-old African was also nominated in the same category the year before for his African Giant studio LP. He also collaborated with Justin Beiber for the Pop superstar’s “Loved by You” off the Justice album.

The Lost in Riddim festival is scheduled for October 2 and October 3 in Sacramento, California at the Cesar Chavez Plaza. For more information, visit www.lostinriddim.com.