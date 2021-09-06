WizKid Performs “Essence” with Justin Bieber at “Made in America”

Nigerian superstar WizKid continues his incredible run with a performance at “Made in America” in Philadelphia last night.

WizKid was brought on stage by Justin Bieber to perform their remix of his hit single “Essence,” the first time the two have performed the song together.

Justin took to the stage after Doja Cat’s performance but his fans had to be asked repeatedly to step back from the stage before he came on.

The track officially dropped last month after only a day’s notice with WizKid taking to his socials to tease that “something special” was on the way. He then announced the official remix featuring Biebs who called it “the song of the summer.”

Got something special for you guys tomorrow 🦅❤️🇳🇬 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 12, 2021

WizKid became the first Nigerian recording artist to have a record on the Billboard “Hot 100” chart, breaking into the charts at No. 82. The song rose steadily up the chart, cracking the top 20 in August and becoming the most “Shazamed” song in the country.

Last week, ‘Essence’ began trending on Twitter after Billboard reported that the remix reached number one on their R&B / Hip Hop charts. The song currently sits at No. 3.

In October, the RCA recording artist will headline alongside fellow Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy at the “Lost in Riddim” music festival. The new festival is a two-day event focussing on the Afrobeats genre.