Wizkid Blasts “Spoiled Rich Kid” Davido To Reignite Beef

Davido previewed a new single, which led to a string of insulting comments from fellow Nigerian artist Wizkid.

Wizkid went on a social media tirade against fellow Nigerian artist Davido on Wednesday (October 2). Wizkid resumed their beef a day after taking a shot at Davido’s new music.

“First off, you’re not as fly as me, can’t sing or make music like me, u can’t dress, u don’t make more money than me, u don’t even got hoes like me,” Wizkid wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “U don’t know yourself. U’re cheap, u pull up for less than we do! Now f### off u spilt Rich child ! That’s all u are! F### u and your dad’s money we got ours! Every n#### around u broke! U dumb ass lawyer flies with you everywhere dressed like basket mouth lol, our lawyers are too busy for dat s###! U kids!”

Earlier this week, Davido previewed his first single of the year. Wizkid reacted by declaring, “P#### boys dropping mids again!” Fans quickly deduced he was talking about Davido.

Wizkid claimed he doesn’t beef with “wack” artists with “no talent” like Davido. The next day, he repeatedly dissed Davido and others associated with the Afrobeats artist.

“Naija is a place the rich weaponize poverty so u carry all these broke boys in real life and get dem visa so they worship u and not tell u abt yourself,” Wizkid wrote. “Call u 001 u delusional f### aye u idiot! The only time u’re 001 is when u’re in your house. U’re not 001 of nothing but instagram followers! U don’t make money than any body in Nigeria in music! Cheap guy! Everything about u screams cheap!”

Wizkid also argued about Davido’s deal with Puma. Wizkid claimed he turned down Puma because the company could no longer afford to pay him.

Check out the argument below.

U idiot! I turned down Puma cos they could no longer afford to pay me cos I wanted more! Don’t need dat! Way bigger than every artiste u just mentioned! Not jealous ! love em all…With ur dirty ass shirt! Idiot! https://t.co/EaWGh8wN9V — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 2, 2024