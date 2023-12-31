Woman Accuses DJ Akademiks Of Sexual Assault After Drunken Threesome With His Boys

DJ Akademiks is currently embroiled in serious sexual assault allegations.
The allegations arose after Ziya Abashe, a former partner of Akademiks, accused him and his friends of sexual assault and rape in a video posted on Saturday (December 30.)
“For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for 2 years. You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not. I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”
Abashe’s video was in response to Akademiks’ own account of an incident, where he claimed to have found footage of the woman engaging in sexual activities with his friends while he was passed out.
The situation began to unfold when Akademiks spoke about inviting a woman to his house on an episode of his podcast, “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks.”
He alleged that after passing out, he found security footage of the woman with his friends the next morning.
“[I was] shaming her. I said to her, you came to my house and had two n***** just f*** you raw. I ain’t seen no condom, no nothing. I told her, you should go get tested, that’s wild. From that moment, the denial shifted. And she kept trying to pivot on the denial to ‘send me the video.’ My homies did not tell me they f***** her. At that point I only seen it on my security camera,” DJ Akademiks said.
Following the podcast, Abashe claimed Akademiks’ story was incorrect, accusing him of participating in the assault himself.
Abashe has stated that a rape kit was conducted.
“I look crazy right now but I’m not going to stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened Akademiks, you know that’s not what happened.”
There’s been significant social media reaction to these allegations, with many users expressing outrage and supporting the woman’s claims.
Additionally, Akademiks has been accused of being abusive towards women in the past, with a former girlfriend, Angelica, reportedly claiming that he behaved “pervy” and would only initiate sexual activity after getting drunk.