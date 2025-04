Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on charges of falsely reporting a violent crime that led to Young Scooter’s accidental death.

Demi Blanco, a reality TV personality from Zeus Network’s “Baddies,” was arrested in Atlanta after police say she made a bogus 911 call that triggered the chain of events leading to the death of rapper Young Scooter.

Blanco, whose legal name is Demetria Spence, was taken into custody on Tuesday (April 1) and charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

According to Atlanta police, Spence dialed 911 on March 28, claiming she had witnessed a violent attack involving a naked woman being beaten and gunfire erupting at a local property.

However, when officers arrived, they found no evidence of a disturbance.

Instead, police encountered two men fleeing the scene. One of them was Kenneth Bailey, better known as Young Scooter.

While trying to escape, Bailey attempted to jump a wooden fence and suffered a severe leg injury that tore an artery. He later died from blood loss. The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled his death accidental, citing a “penetrating injury to the thigh” as the cause.

Hours before her arrest, Spence went live on Instagram and contradicted her original 911 report, claiming she was the one assaulted.

Adding to the confusion, Young Thug weighed in on social media, alleging that Bailey was shot.

In now-deleted posts on X, formerly Twitter, Thug wrote, “Autopsy came back street got shot.” He also posted a photo of District Attorney Marissa Viverito, calling her the “biggest liar in the DA office.”

However, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office refuted Thug’s claim, stating there was no gunshot wound and confirming the injury was caused by contact with wood or debris during Bailey’s escape.

Spence remains in custody at Fulton County Jail as of April 1.