Woman Busted For Brandishing A Loaded Firearm In Front Of Diddy’s House

Some wild drama unfolded in front of Diddy’s house after the BET Awards last weekend.
The hip-hop mogul was awarded a lifetime achievement award on Sunday, (June 26th) during the ceremony, where he also performed a medley of his hits with Bad Boy alumni like Lil’ Kim, Shyne, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Faith, Evans and others.
Naturally, Diddy was in a festive mood, so he had an a-list party at his mansion in Los Angeles.
Not everybody was in the celebratory mood.
According to the cops, an uninvited woman showed up at Diddy’s mansion, which was jam-packed.
The woman, who was waiting in her car to go through a security checkpoint, became irritated that other vehicles were not moving fast enough.
She allegedly pulled out a gun and brandished it at other cars in hopes of speeding things up.
Diddy’s security team got wind of the woman’s antics and promptly detained her.
The 30-year-old woman was arrested by the cops, and charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.
The unidentified woman was released on her own recognizance. So far, Diddy has yet to comment on the issue.