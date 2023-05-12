Woman Who Illegally Administered Injections Charged in Kim Kardashian Doppelgänger Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Officers picked up the fake plastic surgeon in a Florida airport on her return home after the look-alike died.

Police have arrested the woman who allegedly administered butt injections to Christina Ashten Gourkani, the OnlyFans Model who reconstructed her face and body to look like Kim Kardashian and died last month from complications due to the procedure.

According to TMZ, Vivian Alexandra Gomez, 50, was brought in and charged with involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

AllHipHop.com reported on Gourkani’s death, mentioning the young woman spent thousands of dollars to achieve and maintain her look. The platform also noted the family’s GoFundMe campaign to lay to rest the social media influencer.

Gomez allegedly illegally gave the now-deceased model “several injections” of a substance said to be silicone inside of a Burlingame, CA hotel room on April 19.

The young woman, according to the Daily Post, died the next day from a heart attack.

Gomez was arrested on April 20 at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, as she returned back to her city. San Mateo County authorities have extradited the Florida woman to face charges for Gourkani’s premature demise, according to the District Attorney’s Office.