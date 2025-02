Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will this really be the legendary Staten Island group’s last run?

Wu-Tang Clan has announced a North American tour dubbed the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour, which kicks off on June 6 in Baltimore.

While RZA claimed it was the “start of the final tour” in a statement, sources close to AllHipHop suggest it won’t be the last time we see RZA, U-God, GZA, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Masta Killah, Inspectah Deck and Method Man share a stage. It also doesn’t mean they are breaking up or will stop making music together.

For now, the surviving members of the legendary Staten Island Hip-Hop group will enlist Young Dirty Bastard to fill in for his father, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004. Together, they’ll hit 27 cities across the entire continent, including Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, Boston and Houston. On July 4, the collective will hit Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater for a special surprise. While details are strictly confidential, it’s going to be worth the trip.

“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called ‘The Final Chamber,'” RZA said in a statement. “This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

Wu-Tang Clan revolutionized Hip-Hop with their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in 1993. Their raw, gritty sound and unique blend of street wisdom, martial arts theme and innovative production techniques helped set them apart. The group’s impact on the genre was profound, as they revitalized East Coast Hip-Hop and introduced a new level of lyricism and storytelling to the art form.

RZA’s production style, characterized by dusty soul samples, movie soundtracks and kung-fu film dialogue, elevated Hip-Hop production to new heights and influenced countless producers. The group’s authenticity and raw portrayal of urban life resonated deeply with listeners, inspiring a generation of artists to embrace their roots and experiences in their music.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 28), with a select number of VIP packages available for purchase. Find more details here.