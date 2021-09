Rap star Ghostface Killah is giving back to the Park Hill community on Staten Island by hosting a fundraiser for a new community center!

Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah is giving back to Staten Island by lending some star power to a community fundraising effort.

Ghostface Killah is teaming up with an organization called the K. Woods Foundation, in an effort to build a new community center in Park Hill.

The rapper is hosting a formal dinner at the swanky restaurant LiGreci’s Staaten to raise money for the community center.

The K Woods Foundation Will use the proceeds to build basketball courts, gardens and play areas for the children who live in the Park Hill Houses.

During an interview with SILive, Kareem “Kay” Woods said the aim was to help a new generation of children.

“We’re making sure we can help lead these new generations, from the young men and women just barely starting off as parents to more seasoned parents looking for more structure and stability,” Woods explained.

The First Annual K Woods Foundation community center fundraiser wand auction will take place on September 30th, at 7:00 p.m.

Fans who cannot attend the dinner, but still wish to donate to help bring the community center to life, can contribute to a GoFundMe here.