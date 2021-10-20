Wu-Tang’s One-Of-A-Kind Album Sold Off To Investment Collective

A shadowy investment group decided to put up seven-figures to purchase a rare Wu-Tang Clan album from the government!

After months of speculation, the person that purchased the Wu-Tang Clan’s *Once Upon a Time in Shaolin *album from the government is revealed.

The feds sold the project for a whopping $4 million. The New York Times says that the buyer, who paid that seven figures, is a private investment collective called PleasrDAO.

They received the album on September 10th and have kept it sealed away in a vault. The location of the vault is unknown and is listed as “somewhere in New York City.”

“I am one lucky ol’ dirty bastard to have heard the album first hand. I may have been biased, and my adrenaline was certainly pumping, but what I heard on that album was phenomenal. Lyrically it’s Wu-Tang Clan at their best and very reminiscent of their early albums coupled with a production quality that sounded like it was recorded yesterday,” gushed Jamis Johnson, “Chief Pleasing Officer.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York sold the album earlier this summer, after seizing the one-of-a-kind musical masterpiece from Martin Shkreli, the crooked pharmaceutical CEO who sought to defraud millions with a series of unscrupulous business deals.

Shkreli himself purchased the project in 2015 for $2 million.

When he was convicted of fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison, the government took a total of $7.36 million of his assets in a forfeiture order, which included Once Upon a Time in Shaolin in 2018.

What a sigh of relief, as many (including members of the original Wu-Tang Clan) were furious that Shkreli was the one that purchased the album!

Now in the hands of PleasrDAO, the exclusive offering may be available to the public. Currently, they are working with RZA and producer Cilvaringz to get permission to sell the project.

Who’s up to enter the 36 Chambers…again?