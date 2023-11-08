Wu-Tang Clan Receives Honorary Day In NYC Along With Empire State Building Lighting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wu-Tang Clan’s classic album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ celebrates its 30th anniversary on November 9.

New York City announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s acclaimed album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Mayor Eric Adams will declare November 9 as Wu-Tang Day and the Empire State Building will honor the group with black and yellow lighting.

The city’s tribute coincides with RZA’s three-night run of shows at the Gramercy Theatre. RZA’s live orchestra experience concludes on Thursday (November 9).

Wu-Tang Clan’s 30th anniversary festivities continue later this month with the launch of Wu Wednesdays, a new weekly show on LL Cool J’s SiriusXM channel Rock the Bells. The RZA-presented show premieres on November 29.

Fans will hear new and classic tracks from every Wu-Tang Clan member, interviews and more on Wu Wednesdays. RZA will focus on the group’s performance at SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop 50 event in the first episode.

RZA’s company 36 Chambers will also host a pop-up shop in Manhattan’s East Village on Thursday. The pop-up offers a variety of Wu-Tang Clan merchandise, including signed copies of RZA’s graphic novel Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes.

Fans outside of New York can pre-order a limited box set and a commemorative vinyl copy of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) via Get On Down on Thursday at noon EST. Pre-orders will only be available until November 30.