Wu-Tang Clan To Auction Limited Edition ‘Legacy’ Book Encased In 400-Pound Chamber 

Only 36 ‘THE WU-TANG CLAN: LEGACY’ sculptures will be made, featuring a book with rare photos of the group.

Wu-Tang Clan has created a limited-edition coffee table book titled THE WU-TANG CLAN: LEGACY to coincide with the 30 anniversary of their classic 1993 album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).”

The innovative collective linked with a renowned sculptor to create a chamber to encase each book of rare and never before seen photos. Take a look at the video below.

Gethin Jones designed the striking bronze-encrusted black steel chamber, while each piece will be hand-crafted by the noted blacksmith and visual artist Warren Holzman. Appropriately, only 36 copies of LEGACY will be sold, with one being auctioned at Sotheby’s. Each of the 36 copies is signed, dated, and numbered and comes with certificates of authenticity.

“Items dating back hundreds, even thousands of years have graced the floors of Sotheby’s,” RZA said in a press release. “It’s great that in our own lifetime, we were able to create something that will also grace these floors and be shared with the world.”

THE WU-TANG CLAN: LEGACY website notes, “Inspired by the ancient past and the bronze ritual bowls of the Zhou Dynasty whose first ruler was King Wu-W###, the chambers consist of Spun Mild Steel bowls while the raised ridges, base and logo are furnished in solid brushed brass.”

The LEGACY artworks are available for pre-order on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 3 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, fans of Wu-Tang: An American Saga will be pleased to hear the series returns to Hulu next year for its final season.