Hulu Announces Premiere Date For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 3

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The final chapter in the story debuts in 2023.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return to the Hulu streaming platform for its last season. Fans of the biographical drama, based on the Wu-Tang Clan’s ascent to stardom, will get to watch the final episodes beginning next year.

Deadline reports that Hulu will premiere the next chapter of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Wednesday, February 15. The first three installments from Season 3 will debut on that date.

Additional episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga start airing every Wednesday after the initial three shows. The series finale will hit the Disney-owned streamer on April 5, 2023.

Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East & More Are Back For Season 3

Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the rise of one of the most celebrated Hip Hop groups in history. Created by RZA and Alex Tse, An American Saga takes viewers back to New York in the early 1990s.

Ashton Sanders plays the Wu’s de facto leader Bobby “RZA” Diggs. An American Saga also features Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, and David “Dave East” Brewster as Method Man.

Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease round out the cast. RZA, Method Man, Alex Tse, and Brian Grazer serve as executive producers.

The Award-Winning Wu-Tang: An American Saga Showcases One Of The G.O.A.T. Hip Hop Groups

Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered in September 2019. The second season launched on September 8, 2021. The show has won two Golden Reel Awards. RZA also earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

The real-life Wu-Tang Clan helped usher in a 1990s resurgence for New York City Hip Hop following the West Coast takeover at the turn of the decade. Rap historians widely characterize 1993’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) as one of the greatest albums in the genre’s history.

Wu-Tang Clan’s discography also contains 1997’s Wu-Tang Forever, 2000’s The W, 2001’s Iron Flag, 2007’s 8 Diagrams, and 2014’s A Better Tomorrow. Members of the collective have gone on to release numerous solo projects as well.