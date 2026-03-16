Wunna Run 5K Hits London With Gunna Leading The Charge

Gunna’s bringing his Wunna Run 5K to London on March 25, with proceeds supporting his Great Giveaway non-profit.

Gunna is bringing his fitness movement across the Atlantic this month with the Wunna Run 5K landing in London on March 25.

The community-focused race marks the only European stop on his tour, and it’s about way more than just running.

This isn’t just another celebrity fitness flex. The whole operation is built around giving back, with proceeds going straight to Gunna’s Great Giveaway, his non-profit that supports families and communities in Atlanta.

But here’s the thing that makes this different: a portion of the money also benefits UK-based organizations doing similar work in local communities.

The run kicks off on the morning of his first London show, and it’s already got major backing from Warner Music UK and other partners.

Registered participants get a medal, t-shirt, and access to on-site activations that’ll make the whole experience feel like an event, not just a workout.

Gunna’s been locked in on this wellness thing for real. He’s been building momentum with his running club across multiple cities, turning it into something that actually connects with people beyond just his music.

New York, Johannesburg, Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and now London. The man’s literally running a global movement.

His music’s been moving too. “The Last Wun” dropped last year and hit the Top 10, and the “wgft” single with Burna Boy became a viral moment that’s still getting play everywhere.

But the Wunna Run shows there’s more to what he’s building than just chart positions.

Tickets are now live on the official Wunna Run site. The run happens March 25 at 10 A.M. local time, the same morning as his first of two London shows that week.