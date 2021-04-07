Wyclef Jean Joins Streaming Benefit Concert For Mental Health

(AllHipHop News)
Wyclef Jean and Tom Morello have been added to the line-up of the upcoming Set Break livestream benefit.
While Jean is set to perform during the event on April 10th, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Morello is not, but will make a special appearance to support the benefit and the work of nonprofit organization Backline – who aims to improve mental health and wellness in the music industry.
Jerry Wonda, Fruition’s Mimi Naja, phoffman, Old Dominion, Bailey Bryan, and Souleye have also been added to the line-up – joining previously announced performers including Alanis Morissette, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, and Ben Folds.
Lily Cornell, the daughter of late Soundgarden star Chris Cornell – who has become a mental health advocate in the years since her father’s suicide – is also scheduled to make an appearance during the benefit.
The stream will air from 4 pm ET on April 10th on The Relix Channel on Twitch here: https://www.twitch.tv/therelixchannel