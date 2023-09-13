Wyclef Jean Shouts Out Battle Rapper Tsu Surf At 2023 MTV VMAs: “Free The Wave”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jersey legend shows support to battle rapper while he is “Up North.”

Wyclef Jean presented Shakira with the 2023 MTV Video Vanguard Award on Tuesday night (September 12), an honor delivered to the Colombian star for her outstanding career in music. The global superstar has reportedly sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, making her the greatest-selling female Latin artist of all time.

Before the Fugees’ de facto leader exited the stage, he said, “Right about now, New Jerusalem, New Jersey! Free the Wave. Y’all give it up for Shakira.” No, he wasn’t talking about Harlem’s Max B—but another wave. Tsunami Surf.

Surf’s mother, Tsu Umi Surf, posted the clip on her Twitter and Instagram. She said on one platform that she and her son appreciate the love shared by Wyclef.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, the Ultimate Rap League battle rapper was arrested on racketeering conspiracy charges and possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to those charges. He’s now on lockdown and awaiting his sentencing, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday but was pushed back.

In May, his mother called for his fans to fast and pray every Tuesday leading up to the September date, changing the day of the week to “Tsu-sday.”