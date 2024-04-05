Xscape Members Diss LaTocha Over Rumors Of Her Hindering Their Tour With SWV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LaTocha Scott is on bad terms with her fellow members of Xscape. The rest of the group booked a tour with SWV without her.

Xscape’s Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris pushed forward with their Queens of R&B Tour with SWV. The group responded to rumors of fellow member LaTocha Scott threatening to take legal action against the trio and the tour’s co-promoter Mona Scott-Young on Friday (April 5).

“Despite All The Rumors, Xscape SWV The Queens Of R&B Tour Is Definitely Still On!!” Xscaped declared on social media. “Get Your Tickets Now And Come Kick It With Us! We Love Our Fans🥰❤️❤️! We Can’t Wait To See You There.”

Xscape’s post included a message aimed at LaTocha regarding their rights to use the group’s name without her.

“A co-owner of a trademark is unable to maintain an infringement action against another co-owner of the same trademark,” they noted. “Each co-owner has the right to exercise its trademark rights, including granting licenses to third parties (i.e. Live Nation and Monami Entertainment). ‘A valid licensee of one co-owner of a trademark cannot be liable to another co-owner for infringement.’”

According to Straight From the A, LaTocha’s lawyer claimed Live Nation and Scott-Young’s Monami Entertainment needed to license Xscape’s trademark from her. Her attorney sent a letter to Live Nation and Monami demanding a response within five days on Tuesday (April 2).

“LaTocha was surprised to learn that Live Nation, whom XSCAPE has contracted to perform on numerous occasions, contracted with individuals and is publicly advertising the XSCAPE Mark to promote a live musical performance for a series of concerts during the Queens of R&B tour without LaTocha’s consent,” the letter read. “In addition to failing to obtain consent, you have also failed to even reach out to LaTocha to agree on financial terms for use of the MARK as well as to discuss her performance.”

Xscape and SWV’s tour is scheduled to begin in June. The groups co-starred in a Bravo reality show in 2023.