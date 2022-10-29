Xscape To Receive Lady Of Soul Honor At 2022 Soul Train Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott will be recognized at this year’s Soul Train Awards. The ceremony will present the foursome, collectively known as Xscape, with the Lady of Soul honor.

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the Lady of Soul Award this year,” said the members of Xscape in a press release. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Xscape became an R&B force in the 1990s. The Atlanta-bred group’s first album, 1993’s Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, hosts the Top 10 singles “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.”

Latocha, Tamika, Kandi, and Tiny went on to release 1995’s Off the Hook and 1998’s Traces of My Lipstick. All three albums by Xscape earned Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Xscape Left A Mark In The Music World & The Television World

Kandi Burruss-Tucker and Tameka “Tiny” Harris each won a Grammy Award for co-writing TLC’s #1 smash “No Scrubs” from 1999. All four Xscape members also appeared on reality shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, and R&B Divas: Atlanta.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET Networks. “Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

The 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET take place on November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. In addition, BET Soul will dedicate a full hour to a collection of Xscape music videos on October 28 at 5 pm ET.

Renaissance album creator Beyoncé and Good Morning Gorgeous album creator Mary J. Blige lead the list of 2022 Soul Train Award nominees. Both vocalists earned 7 nods, respectively. Actor/comedian Deon Cole (Barbershop, Black-ish) will serve as the host for the show.