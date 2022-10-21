Beyoncé & Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award Nominations 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Queen Bey and the Queen of Hip Hop Soul go into this year’s Soul Train Awards with the most chances to win. Both Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige earned 7 nominations each.

Beyoncé is up for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year. The Renaissance album creator also picked two nods in the Best Collaboration and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award categories.

Fellow R&B legend Mary J. Blige will compete for the Certified Soul Award, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Video Of The Year, and Best Collaboration.

Dreamville vocalist Ari Lennox follows Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige with 6 nominations. Lizzo and Chris Brown tied for 5, respectively. Burna Boy, Muni Long, and Steve Lacy collected 4 nods.

Deon Cole Will Be The Master Of Ceremonies For The Soul Train Awards

The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Comedian Deon Cole will serve as host for the televised event.

“Hosting the Soul Train Awards is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two-step,” says Deon Cole.

He continues, “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’s legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

“Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage – and don’t say we didn’t warn you,” adds Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Orlando also says, “Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence.”

The Full List Of Nominations For The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards

Best New Artist

CKay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Certified Soul Award

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

SZA

Tems

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Album Of The Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money, Tank

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Song Of The Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Church Girl,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“I Hate U,” SZA

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Best Dance Performance

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Persuasive,” Doechii

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Video Of The Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine