Beyoncé & Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award Nominations 

Queen Bey and the Queen of Hip Hop Soul go into this year’s Soul Train Awards with the most chances to win. Both Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige earned 7 nominations each.
Beyoncé is up for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year. The Renaissance album creator also picked two nods in the Best Collaboration and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award categories.
Fellow R&B legend Mary J. Blige will compete for the Certified Soul Award, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Video Of The Year, and Best Collaboration.
Dreamville vocalist Ari Lennox follows Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige with 6 nominations. Lizzo and Chris Brown tied for 5, respectively. Burna Boy, Muni Long, and Steve Lacy collected 4 nods.
Deon Cole Will Be The Master Of Ceremonies For The Soul Train Awards
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Comedian Deon Cole will serve as host for the televised event.
“Hosting the Soul Train Awards is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two-step,” says Deon Cole.
He continues, “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’s legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”
“Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage – and don’t say we didn’t warn you,” adds Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.
Orlando also says, “Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence.”
The Full List Of Nominations For The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
Best New Artist
CKay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy DML
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
Certified Soul Award
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
Mary J. Blige
Maxwell
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CeCe Winans
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Major.
Marvin Sapp
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Tamela Mann
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
SZA
Tems
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
PJ Morton
Album Of The Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money, Tank
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Song Of The Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Church Girl,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“I Hate U,” SZA
“Last, Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Best Dance Performance
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Persuasive,” Doechii
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Video Of The Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Best Collaboration
“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean
“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems
“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine