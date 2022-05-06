Mary J. Blige Adds Jadakiss, Griselda & More To ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The legendary R&B vocalist reissues her latest body of work.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige released the Good Morning Gorgeous album on February 11. This week, MJB added more tracks to her fourteenth studio LP.

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) hosts “Running” featuring Ne-Yo, “Good Morning Gorgeous” featuring H.E.R., “Rent Money” featuring Jadakiss & Griselda, “Come See About Me” featuring Fabolous, “Tough Love” featuring Moneybagg Yo, and “Gone Forever” featuring Remy Ma & DJ Khaled.

The original version of Good Morning Gorgeous contained contributions by Anderson. Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Usher. Blige’s latest body of work debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to dropping Good Morning Gorgeous earlier this year, Mary J. Blige’s 2022 included performing for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.

Blige will present the “Strength of a Woman Festival And Summit” in Atlanta for Mother’s Day weekend. The event’s lineup features Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, Xscape, Queen Naija, Omerettá the Great, and other entertainers.

Plus, the Billboard Music Awards will present Mary J. Blige with the 2022 Icon Award. The 51-year-old New York native is currently a 10-time Billboard Music Awards winner. MJB has also won 9 Grammy Awards on 31 nominations.