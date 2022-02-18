Mary J. Blige Comments On Viral Fallout Moment From Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Mary J. Blige was one of the legendary music acts to take part in this year’s well-received Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak for the entertainment event.

After running through her songs “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” Mary J. Blige ended her set by falling out on the stage. The image of a prone MJB went viral as social media users made memes of the moment.

Blige stopped by The Breakfast Club following her Super Bowl LVI appearance. Charlamagne Tha God asked the Good Morning Gorgeous album creator about the way she closed out her performance inside Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

“That’s a sign of how I felt,” explained Mary J. Blige while laughing at Charlamagne’s question. “You just get tired of fighting, so you just pass out. That’s what ‘No More Drama’ means. I know the world wants to just pass out right now from all this foolishness.”

Blige also talked about her role as Monet on 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost television series on The Breakfast Club. Plus, the 51-year-old singer/actress discussed a forthcoming project with production entirely by Dr. Dre.

While a Dr. Dre-produced album is reportedly in the works, MJB’s Good Morning Gorgeous landed two days before Super Bowl LVI on February 11. Her fourteenth studio LP features Anderson. Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Usher.

“Family Affair” jumped into the Top 5 of the iTunes all-genre chart following the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Mary J. Blige will have the chance to perform that Hot 100 #1 single and her other classic hits when she headlines Roots Picnic 2022 in June.