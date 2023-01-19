XXXTentacion’s Alleged Killers Face Trial Almost 5 Years After His Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three men were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of controversial rapper XXXTentacion, who was killed in 2018.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of three men accused of killing XXXTentacion.

The process to seat a jury began in Broward County, Florida on Wednesday (January 18). According to the Associated Press, opening statements in the trial are expected to start in February.

Prosecutors accuse Michael Boatwright of fatally shooting XXXTentacion during a robbery in 2018. Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were Boatwright’s alleged accomplices.

Boatwright, Williams and Newsome were arrested for murder and armed robbery in 2018. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police also arrested a man named Robert Allen in connection to XXXTentacion’s death. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2022.

Allen agreed to testify in the upcoming trial as part of his plea deal. Boatwright, Williams and Newsome face the possibility of life in prison.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed while leaving Riva Motorsports in the Fort Lauderdale area. Authorities said two masked gunmen confronted him after an SUV blocked his vehicle from moving.

One of the gunmen shot XXXTentacion. They allegedly stole a Louis Vuitton bag with $50,000 in it and fled the scene.

Prosecutors say Boatwright and Newsome were the mask gunmen. Authorities claimed they discovered Boatwright’s fingerprints on the door of XXXTentacion’s vehicle.