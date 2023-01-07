EXCLUSIVE: XXXTENTACION Murder Trial: Prosecutors May Have Smoking Gun…Literally

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

XXXTENTACION‘s murder trial is expected to take place later this month, and prosecutors are working overtime to win their case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, prosecutors believe they’ve connected a live round found in suspect Dedrick Williams’ home to the murder weapon. They’ve also discovered Williams’ cell phone pinged at RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida—where X was killed—just one minute before the shooting. Needless to say, it’s not looking good for the defense.

Dedrick Williams’ girlfriend at the time, Teneli, told detectives Williams confessed he’d been with both alleged gunmen on the day of the shooting. She said he referred to the taller gunman as “Boatwright” and the smaller gunman as “Tray.” (Williams’ co-defendants are Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome.) While Teneli wouldn’t go on record, she did say she’d recognized them and believed they lived in Fort Lauderdale.

Additionally, prosecutors have secured video of Williams tossing $100 bills around on June 20, 2018, just two days after XXXTENACION was killed. X, of course, was robbed of approximately $50,000 during the fatal incident. Based on GPS from Williams’ cell phone, the video was created on the day of the murder at 11:20 p.m. local time.

In November 2022, Broward Criminal Court Judge Michael Usan appointed Fort Lauderdale psychologist Dr. Blake McGrane to determine if Williams’ co-defendant Michael Boatwright is competent to stand trial. Like Williams, he’s facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Williams’ recently filed a motion for Drake to testify at the trial, believing their past beef could be linked to the murder. However, there’s been no evidence to suggest Drake had anything to do with it. Prosecutors are hoping to begin jury selection at the end of January.