XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Will Testify Against His Three Co-Defendants

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One of the guys who killed XXXTentacion had decided to save his own skin and testify against the three other men who are accused of killing the rapper!

One of the suspects accused of murdering rapper XXXTentacion will testify against the other three in court.

Robert Allen – one of four men suspected to be involved in XXXTentacion’s murder – has agreed to testify in court against his three co-defendants.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, died in June 2018 after being fatally shot outside RIVA Motorsports in Florida.

Detectives said two armed men approached a vehicle carrying the rapper, shot him multiple times, and fled the scene carrying $50,000.

Allen pleaded guilty on Friday in a plea deal that involved lesser charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in exchange for testimony against the other three suspects.

“Mr. Allen’s role in this, it was much less than the other three,” his attorney Jim Lewis told NBC Miami. “More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody.”

Lewis said Allen struck the plea deal “hoping for a lot better than a life sentence.”

The sentencing is scheduled for February 23rd next year.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome are all facing first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm charges.

Boatwright is accused of firing the weapon that killed XXXTentacion.

Prosecutors said they believe Allen and Williams stayed inside RIVA Motorsports to watch the rapper as he perused the dealership, while Boatwright and Newsome were involved in the altercation that led to his death.