XXXTentacion Suspect Admits To Role In Killing Rapper With Plea Deal

Robert Allen accepted a plea deal and agreed to testify against his co-defendants in the XXXTentacion murder case.

XXXTentacion murder suspect Robert Allen accepted a plea deal in hopes of avoiding a life sentence.

According to NBC Miami, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He was one of the four men charged in the murder of XXXTentacion.

“Robert Allen … entered a guilty plea,” his attorney Jim Lewis said. “He pled to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.”

As part of the plea deal, Allen agreed to testify against his co-defendants Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome. Allen’s lawyer claimed his client was less involved in XXXTentacion’s death than the other alleged killers.

“Mr. Allen’s role in this, it was much less than the other three,” Lewis said. “More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody.”

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23. Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan will handle the sentencing.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in his home state of Florida in June 2018. He was 20.

Look At Me, a documentary about XXXTentacion’s life and career, premiered on Hulu in May.

Watch a trailer for the film below.