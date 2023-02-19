XXXTENTACION Murder Trial: Drake’s Armed Guards Block Subpoena From Being Served

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Miami-Herald reports Padilla filed a motion in Broward court on Friday (February 17) accusing Drake’s armed guards of blocking the subpoena.

XXXTENTACION’s murder trial is underway and suspect Dedrick Williams’ attorney, Mauricio Padilla, is still trying to get Drake to talk. The Miami-Herald reports Padilla filed a motion in Broward court on Friday (February 17) accusing Drake’s armed guards of blocking the subpoena.

Broward Judge Michael Usan vacated an order on Tuesday (February 14) that would’ve forced Drake to give a virtual deposition on February 24. The order threatened him with contempt of court if he didn’t show.

Because Padilla still retained the power to subpoena Drake after Judge Usan’s order, he issued another motion asking the court to require a deposition from Drake. He again wants him held in contempt of court if he misses it. Padilla remains convinced Drake is somehow connected to X’s 2018 killing due to past beef.

“The court explained the importance of balancing the rights of the defendants to investigate this first degree murder case properly with Aubrey Drake Graham’s privacy issues,” the motion read. “It was clear by the court’s ruling that he expected for the parties to work together and that despite entering the order vacating, that he expected the deposition to take place.”

Padilla added Cohen refused to accept a subpoena for Drake to testify. Earlier this week, a servicer tried to serve the subpoena to Drake in California but was met with armed guards at his home.

Drake’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, counters there’s a “lack of foundation.” Law & Crime shared video of the court proceedings on Monday (February 13). Cohen explained Padilla sent Drake a Zoom link for the deposition without sealing it. Days later, Padilla filed a notice with the court but failed to include details on how the Zoom interview would be conducted. Cohen therefore claimed the subpoena was “procedurally defective.”

Judge Usan will likely see the motion on Tuesday (February 21) following Monday’s court holiday.