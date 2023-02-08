XXXTentacion Murder Trial: Video Shows Rapper Withdrawing $50,000 Prior To Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Three men face trial for their roles in the death of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed during a robbery in 2018.

Jurors began hearing witness testimony in the XXXTentacion murder trial on Tuesday (February 7).

The jury saw footage of XXXTentacion visiting a bank prior to his death. The video showed the late rapper obtaining $50,000 in cash and placing it in a Louis Vuitton bag, which his killers stole.

A bank teller named Cecelia Ramos testified about her interaction with XXXTentacion. She said he asked to withdraw $250,000 in cash, but she was only able to give him $50,000 at the time. She informed him that he could pick up the rest of the money at a later date.

XXXTentacion went to RIVA Motorsports after stopping by the bank. Prosecutors said he was considering buying a motorbike. Masked men shot and killed him outside the dealership in June 2018.

Prosecutors accuse Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome and Robert Allen of killing XXXTentacion. Boatwright, Williams and Newsome are on trial for first-degree murder and robbery.

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August 2022. He is expected to testify against Boatwright, Williams and Newsome.

According to the prosecution, Boatwright fired the shot that killed XXXTentacion. Boatwright’s attorney Joseph Kimok claimed his client wasn’t present at the time of the fatal shooting.