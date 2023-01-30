Murder Trial To Convict XXXTentacion Expected To Start This Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors and defense still picking jurors for trial regarding rap star’s death.

A trial to get justice for slain rapper XXXTentacion is inching to its start as both sides grapple with jury selection.

As of Monday, Jan. 30, all jurors have not all been agreed on.

However, the courts are clear, after four years the effort to convict three men of the four men connected to the South Florida artist’s death will begin this week, according to NBC 6 Miami.

The shooting suspect is Michael Boatwright, 28. Boatwright allegedly had three accomplices, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24.

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against the other three.

The other three are set to stand trial, despite their former friend flipping. Sources say the trial is expected to start within days and wrap up in March.

As AllHipHop.com reported, the three gunmen shot and killed XXXTentacion, then a 20-year-old emerging star whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, during a robbery outside the Riva Motorsports motorcycle shop in suburban Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2018.

The two men slipped up beside him and one fatally blasted the artist through his window, stealing from him a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 and zipping off.

Four men were arrested in connection with X’s death.

The four men were arrested within weeks of his death, AllHipHop.com also reported.