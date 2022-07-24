Xzibit Hiding $20 Million In Cash And Playing Broke, So Says His Estranged Wife

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Xzibit is about to go through a serious divorce war with his soon-to-be ex-wife Krista, who claims the rap star is lying to a court about his massive fortune!

Xzibit is far from the broke, downtrodden husband he’s presenting himself to be, according to his estranged wife.

Xzibit and his soon-to-be ex-wife Krista are going through a nasty divorce. Last week, news broke that the rapper had fallen on tough times and could not afford to pay the spousal support Krista is demanding.

To complicate the divorce, Xzibit claimed Krista was living in their mansion with her new boyfriend, who was ripping his plaques off the walls and shooting a pilot for his new show inside their plush residence.

Xzibit also claimed Krista was a scammer who illegally signed his name on a document to get a new Bentley, which was eventually repossessed because the rapper couldn’t keep up with the payments.

Krista just filed new documents, claiming Xzibit is full of it- and full of cash.

According to Krista, Xzibit is swimming in money. He supposedly earns over $1 million a month through his various cannabis businesses.

However, the rapper doesn’t keep the cash in his bank accounts. According to Krista, Xzibit has a massive fortune in cold hard cash locked away in various safes around California.

The rapper’s chatty cousin supposedly told Krista he knows that Xzibit has at least $20 million stored in the various vaults.

And the cousin claims he has first-hand knowledge since he brings Xzibit his cash on demand.

Krista is accusing Xzibit of lying to the court, so he doesn’t have to cut her huge spousal support checks every month.

She also maintains that she recently lost her job and cannot financially support her and Xzibit’s young son. Krista claims Xzibit is so cheap that he refuses to pay for his son’s inhalers or haircuts.

Krista could very well be onto something regarding Xzibit’s marijuana businesses.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Xzibit and his business partner Dr. Dre emerged victorious in a 4-year lawsuit over their cannabis business, Brass Knuckles.

Two stakeholders in the business claimed Xzibit and Dre undervalued their shares in the company, which the pair claimed was worth about $50 million.

The lawsuit claimed that, in reality, Brass Knuckles was worth an astronomical $170 million.

Krista filed for divorce from Xzibit in February of 2021. According to the court docs, the divorce war is just heating up.