Xzibit In Disbelief After Someone Put Tracking Device On His Car

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Xzibit planned to trace the serial number of a tracking device, which the former ‘Pimp My Ride’ host discovered on his vehicle.

Someone is apparently trying to keep tabs on Xzibit.

The platinum-selling rapper discovered a tracking device on his car on Monday (November 21). Xzibit issued a warning to the culprit in an Instagram post, which included a photo of the device.

“So….whoever thought it was a good idea to put a f###### AirTag on my car and track me, I found this s###,” he wrote on Instagram. “And now I’m tracing back from the serial number on the device to find YOUR stupid ass.”

He added, “I don’t know what your intentions were, but trust me you would have been on the working end. Be careful out here guys, these people are getting bold. Unbelievable. #Dangerous #becareful.”

Xzibit found the AirTag on his ride while he continues to battle his ex-wife over money in their divorce. The West Coast artist’s estranged wife Krista Joiner recently sued him for allegedly breaking a deal to provide lifetime spousal support.

Joiner claimed the two had an oral agreement, which granted her financial support even if the couple’s relationship ended.

Xzibit wants his ex to find a job to partially support herself. He asked the judge presiding over their case to order a vocational evaluation for Joiner.