Xzibit Wants The Court To Make His Ex-Wife Get A Job Instead Of Life Time Support

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Xzibit is asking a judge to evaluate his ex-wife Krista to see if she is capable of getting a job, so he doesn’t have to pay support FOREVER!

West coast rapper Xzibit seems to be following in his mentor Dr. Dre’s footsteps, divorcing his longtime partner and grimacing at how much money she is costing them during the separation.

The story is deja vu, except, X is asking his estranged wife Krista Joiner to get a job.

According to RadarOnline, which has the actual court documents, the former “Pimp My Ride” host petitioned a judge to order Krista to undergo a vocational evaluation with a court-appointed official.

This person will determine if Joiner can work, “as well as her available employment options.” Only after this will the courts determine how much spousal support she should receive.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, after eight years of marriage, a judge ruled the chart-topper has to pay both spousal and child support, totaling $6K a month.

As of Monday, August 1st, he will have to pay Joiner $2,239 a month in child support for the care of their 10-year-old son Gatlyn for the next eight years.

This is a role reversal, after July a judge ordered him to compensate Joiner $50,000 for the forensic accountant to audit his finances and $125,000 for her legal bills.

Xzibit has long felt his wife was playing him out. He claims that Krista and her new man are shacked up in their $3 million home with her new boyfriend without permission after filing for divorce in 2021.

In her lawsuit against the rapper, Joiner said they had an “oral agreement” he would give her “lifelong” support if she became a stay-at-home mom, contending, he would “provide for all of her financial support and need for the rest of her life in the same style and manner that was established during the parties’ relationship.”

“In the event the parties’ relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of (Xzibit’s) skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them,” she added.

Krista claims Xzibit is loaded. In previous court documents, she claimed the rapper was worth over $20 million and that he had hidden all of his money vaults scattered around California.

This is getting messy.