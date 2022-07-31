Xzibit Must Pay Over $200,000 In Support To Estranged Wife And Son Before Divorce Hearing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

West Coast rapper will pay both spousal and child support, totaling $6K a month.

After eight years of marriage, a judge has ordered rapper Xzibit to pay support to his estranged wife, Krista Joiner.

According to Radar Online, as of Monday, August 1st, he will have to pay Joiner $2,239 a month in child support for the care of their 10-year-old son Gatlyn for the next eight years.

For her care, he has been ordered to dish out an additional $3,702 a month in temporary spousal support and an additional $5,941 to square up support arrearages for July.

On top of that, he has to compensate Joiner $50,000 for the forensic accountant to audit his finances and $125,000 for her legal bills.

This means he will have to shell out a little under a quarter mil before they get back to court in February, making one ask if it is “cheaper to keep her?”

AllHipHop.com reported just days ago that the soon-to-be ex-wife is going after Xzibit’s pockets. She claims her rich husband is crying broke but really has $20 million tucked away, based on a conversation she had with the rapper’s chatty brother, who claimed the money was being stored in vaults.

So, you may wonder, how does “The Pimp My Ride” host have that much money? He invests well.

Xzibit and his business partner Dr. Dre own a cannabis business, Brass Knuckles, worth an estimated $170 million, and the Napalm brand of marijuana.

Xzibit and Krista Joiner are going through what looks to be a nasty divorce. The rapper claims that Krista and her new man are shacked up in their $3 million home with her new boyfriend without permission.

Xzibit and Krista were married in a lavish ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, in December of 2014. Their wedding went fine, but the rapper was busted for DUI immediately after the reception.

Krista filed for divorce from Xzibit in February of 2021.