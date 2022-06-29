Xzibit Pimped By Viacom Over ‘Pimp My Ride’ Money, Threatens Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Xzibit accused Viacom, now known as Paramount Global, of cheating him out of money from the hit show Pimp My Ride.

The West Coast rapper described how MTV’s parent company allegedly avoided paying him in an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 28). Xzibit threatened to sue Paramount if the corporation continued to ignore his grievances.

“While I’m at it, hey @viacom_intl why is it you’ve made millions off the show #PimpMyRide I carried on my back and found ways to cut me out?” he wrote. “Like saying I would get percentages of all merch sold let alone streaming (which wasn’t even in the contract) and putting in the fine print ‘with my name and likeness’ then proceed to take my ‘name and likeness’ off of ALL the merchandise including dvd sales after season 1?”

Xzibit continued, “To top that you guys went back and EDITED all of my music out of ALL entire seasons in order to avoid paying me for my publishing. Let’s talk about worldwide syndication!!!! Wow. Hey, guys, my number is still the same. Hit me up. Or…… Can anybody hit me with a law firm who isn’t afraid of Viacom to get me right?”

The Pimp My Ride host addressed his message to Paramount’s president and CEO Robert Bakish. Xzibit also tagged MTV in the post.

Xzibit previously spoke about his Pimp My Ride money issues in a 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I feel as though it became profitable for everyone else except me,” he said. “When it was over, everybody couldn’t believe that I didn’t want to continue.”

Xzibit hosted Pimp My Ride from 2004 to 2007. The series ran for six seasons on MTV.