Yak Gotti’s Mother Busted For Trying To Give Him Contraband Amid YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yak Gotti is one of Young Thug’s co-defendants in the RICO case against YSL, which prosecutors claim is a criminal street gang.

Deputies arrested Latasha Kendrick, the mother of Yak Gotti, for her alleged attempt to bring him rolling papers while he awaits trial in the YSL RICO case.

According to WSB-TV, Kendrick was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor on Tuesday (January 17). Authorities discovered rolling papers and tobacco products in a bag she dropped off at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Yak Gotti’s attorney Douglas Weinstein alerted deputies to the bag. The lawyer received a text from Nyesha Cox, who is the mother of Yak Gotti’s child, indicating something was in the bag.

“Weinstein told the deputy he received a text from ‘D. Kendrick’s baby mother, ‘NAE,’ stating that she had placed a sealed envelope inside of the bag,” an affidavit obtained by WSB-TV read.

Authorities questioned Yak Gotti’s mother after finding contraband in the bag. The 51-year-old woman claimed she didn’t know about the envelope. She was booked into Fulton County Jail.

Kendrick said she dropped off the bag per Cox’s request. An arrest warrant was issued for Cox.

Yak Gotti, Young Thug and 12 co-defendants are waiting for a jury to be seated to begin their RICO trial. Eight YSL members avoided trial by accepting plea deals in the case.