Yaya Mayweather Reacts To NBA YoungBoy Getting Arrested In Los Angeles

Overnight, news broke that Kentrell Gaulden was arrested by Los Angeles police for an outstanding federal warrant. The Baton Rouge native, better known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, was reportedly taken into FBI custody.
Gaulden is the father of several children by multiple women. Yaya Mayweather is one of the most well-known mothers of one of YoungBoy’s offspring. She reacted to the rapper’s arrest this week on her Instagram Story.
“My day has been ruined [sad face emoji, broken heart emoji],” wrote Mayweather, the daughter of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. In a separate post, the social media influencer added, “#FREEKENTRELL.”
According to reports, YoungBoy was apprehended on Monday after law enforcement attempted to pull over his vehicle in the Tarzana neighborhood. The Top album creator allegedly tried to flee on foot after the car stopped.
A police dog was used to find the 21-year-old Atlantic recording artist after he supposedly ran away from the scene. Police also claimed to have found a firearm in YoungBoy’s vehicle. He was reportedly arrested and taken into custody around 1 pm PT.
YoungBoy has had several run-ins with the law throughout his life. He was among sixteen people arrested on drug and firearms charges in Baton Rouge last September. Gaulden’s attorney issued a statement claiming that his client was innocent in that case.