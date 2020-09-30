YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Attorney Releases Statement About Drug Arrest

(AllHipHop News)
On Monday night, Kentrell “YoungBoy Never Broke Again” Gaulden was arrested on drug charges in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fifteen other individuals were also taken into custody at the time.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers searched several vehicles and the surrounding area at the scene. Investigators allegedly found handguns, rifles, marijuana, digital scales, and Xanax.
Gaulden’s attorney, Jimmy Manasseh, released a statement to WBRZ:
It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything. Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances. Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene. We still have the Second Amendment in the United States. The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their Constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal. Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control. Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again was reportedly filming a music video at the time of his arrest. His most recent studio album, Top featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this month. YoungBoy was reportedly released from jail on Tuesday afternoon.