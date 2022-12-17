Yaya Mayweather Sentenced For Stabbing One Of NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mamas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter received six years of probation for stabbing one of the mothers of NBA YoungBoy’s children.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather was sentenced to six years of probation for stabbing a woman at NBA YoungBoy’s residence in 2020.

According to court documents obtained by KPRC-TV, Mayweather received Deferred Adjudication of Guilt on Thursday (December 15). Earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” Mayweather’s attorney Kent Schaffer said in April. “The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of six years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

The 22-year-old woman, who’s the daughter of undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, stabbed Lapattra Jacobs during a confrontation in April 2020. Jacobs is the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children.

A TMZ story claimed Mayweather, who was 19 at the time, referred to herself as NBA YoungBoy’s fiancée during an argument with Jacobs. The incident escalated to violence, resulting in Mayweather stabbing Jacobs with two knives.

Mayweather was arrested and booked in a Houston jail. She was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Jacobs was taken to a local hospital following the attack. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Last year, Mayweather gave birth to a son named KJ. NBA YoungBoy is the father of the child.