“Pain to Power: A Kanye West Musical Protest” debuts at the Winnipeg Jewish Theatre later this month.

Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for his anti-Semitic remarks and apparent love for Adolf Hitler, continues to find his legacy under a microscope. Former fans, who once idolized West for his groundbreaking contributions to the rap genre, are now leading a musical protest in the form of a theatrical experience titled “Pain to Power: A Kanye West Musical Protest.”

According to CTV in Winnipeg, a pair of Jewish singer/songwriters who appeared on America’s Got Talent are presenting the event with the Winnipeg Jewish Theatre. The movement, spearheaded by Seth Zosky and CJ Capital, who both appeared on America’s Got Talent. They once had great respect for West’s artistic genius, but they fell out of love over the abhorrent views he publicized.

“That’s when he kind of broke my heart because he called for death against the Jewish people,” Zosky told CTV.

Central to their protest is the use of music, the very medium through which Kanye West built his empire. The coalition of former fans is producing tracks and albums that seek to dismantle anti-Semitism and promote unity, tolerance and understanding. Their efforts come at a time when the hip-hop community, and the music industry at large, grapples with the complexities of separating art from the artist.

West’s journey from a celebrated musician to a controversial public figure highlights the struggle many face in reconciling their former idol’s hateful rhetoric with the beats and lyrics that once served as anthems to their lives.

By channeling their disillusionment into activism, these artists hope to challenge West’s ideologies.