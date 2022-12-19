Ye May Need A New VP Now That Trump Could Be Charged

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump was referred to the Justice Department for multiple criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The January 6th committee recommended the Justice Department pursue multiple charges against Ye’s pal Donald Trump on Monday (December 19).

Committee members referred Trump for obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting, assisting or giving aid/comfort to an insurrection. The Justice Department is currently investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The January 6th committee’s recommendation marked the first time Congress referred a former president for criminal prosecution in American history. The Justice Department isn’t obligated to bring criminal charges against Trump. But Rep. Jamie Raskin suggested the DOJ’s investigation may lead to even more charges against the former president.

“These are not the only statutes that are potentially relevant to President Trump’s conduct related to the 2020 election,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said. “Depending on evidence developed by the Department of Justice, the president’s actions could certainly trigger other criminal violations. Nor are President Trump and his immediate team the only people identified for referrals in our report as part of our investigation.”

Last month, Trump announced he was running for president again in 2024. Ye, who is also running for president, asked the twice-impeached politician to be the controversial rapper’s vice president. The offer didn’t go over well, according to Ye.