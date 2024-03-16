Ye Reportedly Jacked For $1M Worth Of Yeezy Gap Merch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap clothing line hit by major theft, over $1 million in apparel missing.

Ye has recently encountered a significant setback with his Yeezy Gap collaboration.

According to reports close to the artist, over $1 million worth of Yeezy Gap apparel has vanished from a Los Angeles warehouse, an incident now under investigation.

Representatives for Ye have disclosed alarming details surrounding the disappearance.

It was reported that approximately 60,000 pieces of the high-demand clothing line were unaccounted for, a discovery made just days ago.

The missing inventory, estimated to be around $1.2 million, has spurred immediate concern and action from the mogul’s team.

To add more drama to the heist, a fan account dedicated to Ye began advertising an event in Los Angeles, where Yeezy Gap items were being sold at significantly reduced prices.

This sudden and unexpected sale prompted suspicions of the missing items’ whereabouts.

Upon receiving information about the potential sale of stolen goods, law enforcement was engaged to investigate.

At the sale’s location, individuals managing the event presented receipts to authorities.

However, they could not verify that all items for sale were legitimately acquired.

Despite this, law enforcement officers faced limitations in seizing the merchandise due to conflicting reports and the absence of a formal police report from Ye’s side at the time of their investigation.

His team has taken matters into their own hands, taking legal steps, including issuing a cease-and-desist letter to the organizers of the controversial sale.

They accuse the organizers of fabricating records to mislead police and assert that the merchandise is, without doubt, stolen property.

Despite the setback, Ye’s representatives, spearheaded by chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, remain determined to recover the lost items.

They have indicated plans to file a police report and have purportedly identified a suspect in the theft.