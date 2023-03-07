HE’S BACK: Ye Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Post After Ban For Anti-Semitic Comments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye popped back up on Instagram, and it looks like he may still have some issues with Balenciaga! Check it out!

Kanye West has recently made a highly anticipated return to Instagram after being banned from the platform due to his previous anti-Semitic comments.

The rapper had tweeted that he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people,” which led to his suspension from the social media site in October 2022.

Although he was reinstated, he was again banned from the platform when he posted an image of a s####### merged with the Star of David.

Last night (March 6th), the highly controversial rapper returned to Instagram with an enigmatic post: he shared a photo of a male model wearing sunglasses with the caption “caption this” and tagged Balenciaga.

The luxury fashion brand was one of several corporations to end its partnership with Ye in response to the rapper’s anti-Semitic tropes. Other companies included The Gap and Adidas, costing the rapper his multi-billion-dollar fortune.

Ye’s new and straightforward post was met with mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Despite his tumultuous past, thousands of fans were ecstatic to see the hip-hop artist back on the platform.

Many were excited to see what kind of content Kanye would be sharing, while others were curious to know if he had any plans to address the backlash he had received for his previous comments.