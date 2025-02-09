Ye Continues To Target Jews – And Gets Massive Amount Of New Followers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West stormed X with a barrage of incendiary posts days after his Grammys red carpet moment and his followers keep going up.

Ye unleashed a torrent of inflammatory posts on X, which may be sparking outrage – but the rap star’s followers just keep on growing.

Yesterday (February 8), Ye had about 32.9 million followers. Today, that number has swelled to over 33 million – a net gain of over 100,000.

The rapper has been firing off incendiary messages about Jewish people for the last 72 hours, in addition to touching on fashion and social issues.

The rapper has proclaimed his love for Adolf Hitler, boasted about selling out his White Lives Matter t-shirt, called Jewish women “b######,”

His posts ranged from denouncing the Me Too movement to making incendiary claims about abuse. Ye also criticized modern fashion standards and his children’s schooling.

“When I do fashion shows I don’t use fat people,” he stated. “I don’t like how they look in clothes and they look even worse out of clothes.” He followed up with a complaint about education, declaring, “My kids school sucks.”

While the posts ignited backlash, his followers have increased by over 100,000 followers in the last 24 hours.

And unsurprisingly, Ye is still spewing hate and firing off controversial opinions as of this morning (February 9).

“JEWS WERE BETTER AS SLAVES YOU HAVE TO PUT YOUR JEWS IN THEIR PLACE AND MAKE THEM INTO YOUR SLAVES,” he tweeted this morning.

In addition to the blowback from people reading Ye’s tweets, the rapper claimed someone was threatening his children for mentioning their name.

While he didn’t reveal the person, the unidentified individual threatened to harm Ye’s daughter, North West.

IM REPOSTING THIS I DONT THINK IT WAS FAIR TO HAVE IT TAKEN DOWN THIS WAS SENT TO MY WIFE YESTERDAY PEOPLE THREATENING TO KILL MY CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/AUiTCZcaV1 — ye (@kanyewest) February 9, 2025