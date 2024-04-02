Ye & Ty Dolla $ign Call Off “Vultures” Listening Events

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Many fans of Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign will miss out on the chance to see ¥$ live. The pair’s Vultures events have been canceled, according to reports.

Multiple outlets claim the “Vultures 1 & 2 Listening Experience” playback parties will no longer take place as planned. However, a source connected to Ye insisted ¥$ will announce replacement dates.

Cities such as Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Charlotte and DC had scheduled shows. The Amalie Arena in Tampa released a statement about the cancellation.

“We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date,” Amalie Arena’s Facebook post read.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 arrived on February 10. That studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 album-equivalent units. It spent two weeks in the chart’s top spot.

Supporters of the rapper and the R&B singer expected Vultures 2 to drop by now. Ye even revealed the album’s cover art on March 9, featuring Ty Dolla $ign holding a photo of his incarcerated brother.

¥$ headlined the 2024 Rolling Loud California festival on March 14. Their set received mixed reviews. Neither artist performed any songs. Festivalgoers only heard the music through speakers as the “Carnival” hitmakers walked around on stage.