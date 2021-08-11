Yella Beezy Arrested With Felonius Drugs & A Weapon

Dallas, Texas rapper Yella Beezy ran afoul of the law earlier today in his hometown, where he was arrested with drugs and a weapon!

Rapper Yella Beezy is sitting behind bars, after being arrested in Dallas today (August 11), on drug and weapons charges.

Late Tuesday night, the rapper posted footage of the cops rummaging through his SUV along with the caption: “They stay fwm.”

Yella Beezy was eventually cuffed after police found a weapon, as well as drugs in the vehicle.

According to reports, he was charged felony drug possession, while the weapons possessions charge was a misdemeanor.

Today arrest marks the second time the rapper has been busted in the last 6 months.

Yella Beezy was cuffed back in February while he was driving his bulletproof truck in the city.

In that incident, the cops claimed Yella Beezy ran a stop sign, and when they pulled him over they could smell marijuana.

While the search of the truck did not turn up any drugs, the cops did manage to arrest him for unlawful possession of a weapon.

Shortly after he was released, Yella Beezy addressed the arrest and claimed he was the victim of a police harassment campaign.

“It be ya own kind that do you the dirtiest that what be so crazy to me! And I’m speaking on the crooked police!,” he lamented.