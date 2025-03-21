Yella Beezy Arrested For 2020 Murder Of Dallas Rapper Mo3

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper has been charged with capital murder.

Yella Beezy was arrested on Thursday (March 20) for the 2020 murder of Houston rapper Mo3. He’s been charged with capital murder. According to Dallas County inmate records, he was picked up by authorities at 4:45 p.m. local time, accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the death of Mo3 (real name Melvin Noble). No bond is listed.

Mo3 was shot and killed on a Dallas interstate in November 2020, just a few days after King Von was murdered in Atlanta. A Dallas County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Kewon White in February 2020 and on April 21 of that same year, the same grand jury indicted 28-year-old Devin Brown as the second suspect in the case.

At the time, Dallas News reported jealously played a pivotal role in the murder. Brown, who was already in custody by the time White was arrested, told police he was aware Mo3 was dating “a known witness” and got upset over a Facebook video involving the late rapper, however he denied being involved in the shooting.

However, police said cellphone data placed White near the apartment where Mo3 stayed the night before. Phone records also showed several calls between Brown and White on the days leading up to the murder.

Not long after his arrest, Brown pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. White was also indicted on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with Mo3’s murder.

Mo3 was signed to Boosie Badazz’s label BadAzz Music Syndicate and just 28 years old at the time of his death. As far as Yella Beezy’s connection to the killing, documents accuse him of enlisting White to carry out the murder.

This is a developing story.