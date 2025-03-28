Yella Beezy Makes Bail After He’s Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Mo3’s 2020 Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yella Beezy reportedly was released in the early morning hours on Friday (March 28).

Yella Beezy posted a hefty six-figure bond following his recent arrest for the 2020 murder of Mo3 and relinquished from police custody on Friday (March 28).

The Texas-bred rapper was released after he coughed up a $750,000 bond in his ongoing murder case, where he stands accused of orchestrating the 2020 killing of fellow artist Mo3. Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, was let go after his initial $2 million bond was slashed significantly. A key moment in the hearing came when Yella Beezy’s grandmother, Alma Alexander, testified on his behalf.

“Markies was my first grandchild…He’s been a godsend to a lot of his family members, he helps everybody,” she told the court. Alexander also appeared to withhold crucial details about his financial situation when questioned, which may or may not have played a role in the court’s decision to lower his bond.

As part of his release conditions, Yella Beezy must surrender his passport, wear an ankle monitor and remain under house arrest. The judge also issued a stern warning.

“You are to have no contact [with witnesses], direct or indirect,” the judge stated. “No threatening or harassment of any victim, witness, co-defendants. If it’s you or anybody on your behalf, it’s going to be a problem.” He was also reprimanded for not taking the financial disclosures seriously.

According to TMZ, Yella Beezy’s attorney, Toby Shook, said, “Yella feels relieved to be released,” but admitted he “can’t comment any further on his plans.”

Yella Beezy was arrested earlier this month on allegations that he knowingly and intentionally played a role in Mo3’s death on a Dallas highway. Prosecutors claim he hired Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the killing, presenting surveillance footage from a Kroger 18-wheeler truck showing a black sedan cutting off Mo3’s gold vehicle before White allegedly chased him down and fatally shot him in broad daylight. Investigators also highlighted a $40,000 cash withdrawal made by Yella Beezy shortly after the murder, which they argue matches the alleged payment for the hit. Additionally, a witness claimed to have overheard the rapper discussing payment for the killing.

Despite the claims, the defense maintains there is no direct evidence linking Yella Beezy to the murder. His legal team has challenged the credibility of the witness and emphasized his strong community ties. The judge, acknowledging the severity of the charge but also noting the lack of definitive proof, agreed to lower the bond.