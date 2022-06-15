Yella Beezy Sees Sexual Assault Charges Get Dismissed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “That’s On Me” rhymer always insisted he was innocent.

Markies Deandre Conway is no longer facing a criminal case in Collin County, Texas. Authorities have dismissed several charges against the rapper better known as Yella Beezy.

Police arrested Yella Beezy in November 2021. The Dallas native faced two charges of sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment. However, CBS News claims all charges have been dropped.

The outlet also reports that Yella Beezy’s charges were no-billed, so his lawyer can have them expunged from his record. Beezy insisted the alleged victim falsely accused him of sexual misconduct.

“I can’t really speak on a lot of the stuff because my lawyer advised me not to, but I just had to speak out because people get stuff misconstrued,” said Beezy last year.

The “That’s On Me” rhymer added, “I’ll have my day in court, I ain’t worried about nothing. Evidence is going to prove itself. Like I said, a rumor spread faster than the truth. Just trust the process.”

Yella Beezy made it onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 songs chart with “That’s On Me” which peaked at #56. “Bacc At It Again” with Quavo and Gucci Mane also charted on the Hot 100. That single climbed to #78.

Over the course of his music career, Beezy released numerous mixtapes such as 2016’s Lite Work, 2018’s Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc, and 2019’s Baccend Beezy. He is scheduled to take part in the 2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend in Dallas on June 18.