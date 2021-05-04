YFN Lucci Hit With Racketeering Charges For Allegedly Causing A Crime Wave With The Bloods

YFN Lucci was just hit with more charges for allegedly committing crime wave with The Bloods

Rapper YFN Lucci is facing more criminal charges after being named in a 75-page, 105 count indictment for racketeering with the Bloods street gang in Atlanta.

The rapper, born Rayshawn Bennett, is one of a dozen suspects facing serious allegations filed by the Fulton County District Attorney, who called the charges “unprecedented.”

“There’s been a huge spike in violent crime,” according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

The indictment is the latest bad news for YFN Lucci.

At the top of the year, the rapper was named as a suspect in the murder of one man. He turned himself into authorities in February after he was charged with “aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity.”

YFN Lucci was hit with the charges in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man named James Adams, who was shot in the head and left for dead in the middle of an Atlanta street. Andrews, who was an associate of YFN Lucci, was supposedly hit by return fire, during a shootout.

Andrews was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. Another 32-year-old male was shot in the abdomen and survived.

YFN Lucci was released in February on a $500,000 bond.

In April, YFN Lucci ran afoul of prosecutors who claimed he violated his very strict bond after the Atlanta rapper went to a strip club and studio a day after being released from jail.

Normally, this would not be a problem as attending gentlemen’s clubs is woven deeply in his hometown’s DNA. However, the spot he chose to go to is the same club connected to the murder case that he is currently fighting and goes against the conditions of his release.

In February, a judge gave him a laundry list of do’s and don’ts. Prosecutors noted that YFN Lucci was playing loose and should be hauled back to jail.

Outside of going to the shakey butt club, prosecutors allege that the “Everyday We Lit” artist has also tested for narcotics (cannabis and opioids) and tampered with his ankle monitor.

YFN Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling has denied the new charges filed against him.

“He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world,” Drew Findling said.

The case is developing.